Over 198,000 explosive objects disarmed in Donbass by Russian sappers — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces and Emergencies Ministry have inspected nearly 6,500 hectares in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) since the beginning of the special military operation, spotting and defusing 198,068 explosive objects, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Wednesday.

"Engineering teams of the Russian Armed Forces and the Russian Emergencies Ministry continue to execute the explosive ordnance disposal tasks in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. A total of 6,499.14 hectares have been searched, including 620 buildings (among them are 13 vital facilities), four bridges and 96.6 kilometers of roads. A total of 198,068 explosive objects have been located and disarmed," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.