BrahMos CEO says Western sanctions did not affect missile production

NEW DELHI, August 1. /TASS/. Western anti-Russian sanctions have not affected the work and production of the Russian-Indian joint company BrahMos Aerospace, Atul Rane, the company's managing director and CEO, told TASS.

"No difficulties. <…> There are always speed breakers, but we have been able to resolve any issue which has been there," he said.

"When the Western world put the sanctions over more dollars going into Russia, we had already solved that problem much earlier. Don’t forget that the American sanctions and the Western sanctions on Russia have been there since Syria, since Crimea, and now with the current sitution," Rane said, stressing that "BrahMos has lived through all these sanctions".

He emphasized that he didn’t see any problems with the production of BrahMos missiles in the next 15 years.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is produced by the Indo-Russian BrahMos Aerospace Joint Venture. The missile has been developed by Russia’s Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (situated in the suburban town of Reutov near Moscow) and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization.

The BrahMos missile was test-launched for the first time in 2001. Its different versions are operational in all the three branches of India’s Armed Forces: the Air Force, the Army and the Navy. The Joint Venture is headquartered in New Delhi. The BrahMos missile was named after the Brahmaputra River of India and the Moskva River of Russia.

The first deal worth $375 million for the export of BrahMos missiles was inked with the Philippines in January this year. Under the contract, Manila will get three batteries of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles in the next three years.