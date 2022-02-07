Russia’s seaborne strike drone to get rescue/reconnaissance capabilities

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Sirius strike drone upgraded for the Russian Navy will be capable of operating as a search and rescue and reconnaissance vehicle, the press office of Kronshtadt Company told TASS on Monday.

"R&D work is underway jointly with the Russian Fleet’s naval aviation on the conceptual design of the upgraded Sirius intended to accomplish tasks for the Navy. The anti-submarine, reconnaissance/target acquisition, search/rescue and re-transmitter versions are being designed," the press office said.

It was earlier reported that the serial deliveries of the latest Sirius drones to the Russian troops would begin in 2023.

The Sirius (the Inokhodets-RU experimental design work) is a follow-up of the project of Orion drones. The Inokhodets-RU is outfitted with two engines, has an increased take-off weight and can carry a bigger payload. The drone is expected to make its debut flight in May 2022.

The Sirius will be serial-produced at the first special production facility built by Kronshtadt in Dubna near Moscow for the manufacture of large-size unmanned aerial vehicles.