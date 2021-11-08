About ten service centers to be created abroad — Russian Helicopters

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. About ten service centers for maintenance of helicopters are being created and upgraded overseas at present, CEO of Russian Helicopters Andrei Boginsky said on Monday at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"We are currently upgrading and creating about ten service centers more together with our partners," Boginsky said. "Development of the partner service centers is very closely linked to the volume of supplies, that is, the more equipment, the more services are to be provided," he noted.

The company has six aircraft repair plants in Russia at present, the top manager said. Ten partner service centers in different countries can repair and maintain either nondefense or defense equipment. Three joint ventures with foreign partners were also established, including with Italy’s Agusta in the Moscow Region.

Production plans

Andrei Boginsky added that Russian Helicopters planned to manufacture and supply over 1,100 helicopters by 2025, with the share of nondefense products being over 50%.

"We set goals for ourselves to increase our key indicators in five years to come. We intend to produce and sell over 1,100 helicopters on the domestic and international markets from 2021 to 2025. The share of nondefense products will be above 50% as early as in 2021," the top manager said.

The company is developing a single-engine helicopter where an electric motor can be used in particular, Boginsky added.