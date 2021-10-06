Terrorists try to get secrets on production of nuclear weapons — Security Council

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Terrorists are trying to obtain information on the production of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Yuri Kokov said in an interview Wednesday.

"We register terrorists’ attempts to gain access to information on the production of means of nuclear, chemical and biological damage, as well as their heightened attention to possible use of biological agents and toxic chemicals. To that extent, they deliberately recruit industry specialists, including professors and students of chemical and biological universities," Kokov said.

The official noted that the terrorists’ means vary greatly. In conflict zones, the terrorists have used armed raids on government forces, infrastructure objects and settlements. The landmine and explosives war remains highly intensive. For example, in the second part of 2020, almost 5,000 explosives were defused in Afghanistan alone, Kokov said.

"Starting in 2019, the number of terror attacks via drone strikes keeps growing. The Russian Khmeimim base in Syria and positions of the Syrian army were targeted by such attacks in particular. The Ansar Allah [also known as the Houthis] radical group periodically organizes such raids at Saudi oil industry objects," he added.