Russia to fend off hostile outside interference, official vows

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow has given a clear signal to everyone, who would like to start a hybrid war against Russia, that it would take reciprocal measures in order to thwart such dangerous actions, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said Tuesday, adding that this principle has been cemented in the new National Security Strategy.
"The new strategy pays special attention to the goal of protecting the state and society from unfriendly external intervention. For the first time, it has been written that, should actions be taken against Russia that threaten its sovereignty and territorial integrity, which include by imposing political or economic sanctions, or through modern informational and communications technology, our country would consider it acceptable to take symmetric and asymmetric measures, necessary to suppress such moves and thwart the repetition of such actions in the future," Venediktov said.
According to Venediktov, "this is a clear signal to everyone, who tries to initiate a so-called hybrid war against Russia."
"Besides, we outlined our country’s readiness to provide support to our allies and partners to neutralize attempts at outside meddling in their affairs," the official noted.
Moscow’s principles on the global arena
Venediktov noted that "Russia is pursuing a carefully calibrated and consistent strategic line on the world stage, firmly defending its interests and making a substantial contribution to the strengthening of stability and predictability in international relations."
"The basis of [this line] is Russia’s adherence to political and diplomatic methods of resolving problems, respect for the norms of international law, and the recognition of the central coordinating role of the UN and its Security Council in the resolution of global and regional disagreements," Venediktov said, adding that "these principles were reflected in the new National Security Strategy."
"The new edition of this document underscores the inextricable link between the strengthening of Russia’s positions on the international arena and its internal development," the official said. He emphasized that the document "outlines the goals of Russia’s foreign policy: the establishment of favorable conditions for the country’s sustainable socio-economic development, bolstering national security, and strengthening Russia’s positions as one of several influential centers of the modern world."
"It underscores even more clearly than ever that the main value for Russia is the human being, whose needs must receive priority attention," Venediktov highlighted.
According to the official, "this principle has also been reflected in the National Security Strategy’s foreign policy component," which "outlines the goals for the establishment of foreign policy conditions for the economic development of the country, which includes defending the rights and interests of Russian citizens and companies abroad, and preventing unfair competition against them, in addition to attracting foreign investment, cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified specialists."
"Considering the pandemic factor, the document pays special attention to matters of biological security and cooperation with foreign countries in order to reduce biological risks. The fight against climate change has been emphasized separately," Venediktov pointed out.