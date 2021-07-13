Russia to fend off hostile outside interference, official vows

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow has given a clear signal to everyone, who would like to start a hybrid war against Russia, that it would take reciprocal measures in order to thwart such dangerous actions, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said Tuesday, adding that this principle has been cemented in the new National Security Strategy.

"The new strategy pays special attention to the goal of protecting the state and society from unfriendly external intervention. For the first time, it has been written that, should actions be taken against Russia that threaten its sovereignty and territorial integrity, which include by imposing political or economic sanctions, or through modern informational and communications technology, our country would consider it acceptable to take symmetric and asymmetric measures, necessary to suppress such moves and thwart the repetition of such actions in the future," Venediktov said.

According to Venediktov, "this is a clear signal to everyone, who tries to initiate a so-called hybrid war against Russia."

"Besides, we outlined our country’s readiness to provide support to our allies and partners to neutralize attempts at outside meddling in their affairs," the official noted.

Moscow’s principles on the global arena

Venediktov noted that "Russia is pursuing a carefully calibrated and consistent strategic line on the world stage, firmly defending its interests and making a substantial contribution to the strengthening of stability and predictability in international relations."

"The basis of [this line] is Russia’s adherence to political and diplomatic methods of resolving problems, respect for the norms of international law, and the recognition of the central coordinating role of the UN and its Security Council in the resolution of global and regional disagreements," Venediktov said, adding that "these principles were reflected in the new National Security Strategy."