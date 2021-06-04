Russian tech firm develops new munition to shield armor from precision weapons

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Building (TsNIITochMash, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has developed a new munition to boost the armor’s survivability on the battlefield and shield it from precision weapons, the Rostec press office announced on Friday.

"The new counter-munition has been developed in the 76mm caliber and weighs 2.8 kg. Upon the emergence of a threat, the counter-munition is fired in a dangerous direction to create a curtain of aerosol and chaff interference that ‘blinds’ an enemy’s precision weapon guidance systems," the press office said.

Eventually, the latest munition can be employed as part of defensive armaments for existing and new models of the armor in any climatic conditions, the statement says.

"The item will be unveiled at the Army-2021 arms show and its state trials will be completed this year," the Rotec Armament Cluster said, noting that the latest munition would be in demand on export markets.

As compared to the ammo of the previous generation, the combined curtain density in the new projectile has been boosted by 50%, which makes it possible to suppress munitions with laser, optical, thermal and radar guidance.

TsNIITochMash has developed several generations of protection systems against precision weapons. In particular, the company has created protection means for the PRP-4A ‘Argus’ reconnaissance vehicle, the Uragan-1M multiple launch rocket system and other combat vehicles.