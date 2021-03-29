Russian, South Korean defense officials agree to expand cooperation

SEOUL, March 29. /TASS/. South Korea has called on Russia to provide active support to the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula, a spokesperson for the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Monday during a press briefing, commenting on the talks between South Korean Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

"Deputy Defense Minister Fomin said that Russia supports the peace process initiated by the government of the Republic of Korea, stressing that Russia will continue making diplomatic efforts aimed to establish stable peace on the Korean Peninsula," the spokesperson said.

He said that during the meeting, the sides signed an agreement aimed to activate bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere, also agreeing to expand regular exchanges at the team level.

During the talks, Park Jae-min expressed concern over the missile launches conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) last week, as well as concern over the situation in Myanmar, condemning the actions of the country’s military and police that open fire against peaceful protesters. Fomin and other Russian defense officials attended a parade in Naypyitaw dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the formation of the Myanmar Armed Forces on March 27.

Besides, on Friday, Fomin held talks with Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar. The sides agreed to expand military and military-technical cooperation in the spirit of a strategic partnership.