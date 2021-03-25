Russian tech firm to start output of new sound-absorbing plating for Borei-A subs

CHEBOKSARY, March 25. /TASS/. The Cheboksary-based Chapayev Production Association (part of Technodinamika Group within the state tech corporation Rostec) will launch in May the production of upgraded sound-absorbing plating for Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines, Enterprise Deputy CEO for Mechanical Rubber Output Sergei Sandalov announced on Thursday.

"Two new unique coatings have been developed for Project Borei-A and Project Yasen submarines. For Yasen subs, the coating was put into production in 2014. For Borei-A subs, upgraded coating is being introduced in production and the output will be launched in May 2021," the deputy CEO said.

The Russian submarines’ external rubber cover is designed to reduce their acoustic signature and helps effectively suppress the sub’s inherent noise and external sonar signals, he said.

The sub’s coating consists of separate plates weighing up to 80 kg. Each plate is made of several layers of rubber and contains special channels for absorbing acoustic waves. The plates are attached to the sub’s light hull from the outside with the help of a sealant and additionally fixed with bolts. After that, the paint is applied, he explained.

The Cheboksary-based Chapayev Production Association is Russia’s sole enterprise that produces sound-absorbing coating for all types of domestic submarines, using a fully technological cycle. The submarine-coating enterprise was set up in 1968. From 2003 to 2020, the enterprise was completely modernized to produce sound-absorbing coatings for generation 4 and 4+ submarines.