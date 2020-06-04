Russian Navy ships and vessels to get latest communications systems

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Ruselectronics Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has delivered the first upgraded communications system for the Russian Navy’s surface ships and vessels, the Rostec press office reported on Thursday.

"The new system fully reflects the modern level of radio communications development. The applied technical solutions have helped improve the system’s operational, technical and economic characteristics and create the required potential for further developing radio communications technologies," the press office quoted CEO of the Omsk-based Instrument-Making Research Institute (the system’s developer) Vladimir Barezovsky as saying.

"The open architecture allows flexibly adding new functions and expanding the equipment’s capabilities," he said.

The latest system provides radio communications between the Navy’s surface ships of any class and coastal communications centers, and also communications stations of surface ships, submarines and aircraft. The equipment makes it possible to hold video conferences and transmit data.

The system’s new modification has its control system based on the scalability principle, which allows connecting additional devices, if necessary, and expanding the functional capabilities of the computer support systems of ship commanders’ decision-making.

The communications suite includes shipborne antennae, antenna switches, antenna tuners, radio receiving and transmitting units and radio stations also developed by the Omsk Research Institute of Instrument-Making. The equipment helps organizing work in the required radio channels for the Navy, including jam-resistant radio links.

The Omsk-based Research Institute of Instrument-Making is equipping the Russian Navy ships and vessels in cooperation with the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (St. Petersburg), the Vympel Design Bureau (Nizhny Novgorod) and the Baltsudproyekt Central Design Bureau (St. Petersburg).