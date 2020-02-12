Second heavy Angara-A5 missile to be sent to Plesetsk Cosmodrome this March

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The second Angara-A5 heavy carrier missile is scheduled for delivery to Plesetsk Cosmodrome (Arkhangelsk Region) in March-April this year, says Alexey Varochko, Director of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, the maker of the missile.

"We have a goal: March-April - the machine [Angara-A5] goes to the Cosmodrome," Varochko told Russian Veterans Union and Russian Military Commanders Club during their visit to the Center.

After that, a train will return from Plesetsk to Omsk’s Polyot engineering company to fetch modules for the third Angara and bring them to Moscow, to the Khrunichev Center, where the modules would undergo final tests and the missile would be assembled.

Earlier, the Maksimov Space Systems Institute Research representative Yuri Klimenko disclosed that the number of Angara flight tests was reduced from ten to six.

Angara is a family of Russian carrier missiles of light to heavy classes. The new family uses eco-friendly duel components. So far, the missile had only two launches: the light Angara-1.2PP and the heavy Angara-A5, both started from Plesetsk in 2014.