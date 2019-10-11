Russian, French defense ministers hold talks by phone

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks by phone with his French counterpart Florence Parly, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

"Today, Army General Sergei Shoigu, Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, held talks by phone with Florence Parly, Minister of the Armies in the French Republic. They discussed issues of mutual concern," the Russian defense ministry said.

Before this phone call, Shoigu and Parly met in September. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the two ministers discussed measures to avoid incidents along the Russia-NATO contact line.