Russia plans to send over 40 aircraft to Indra drills

VLADIVOSTOK, September 17. /TASS/. More than 40 Russian aircraft of various types will be sent to India to take part in the Russian-Indian military exercise, Indra-2019, the Eastern Military District’s press service said on Tuesday.

"In order to participate in joint Russian-Indian multi-service exercise, Indra, the Russian side plans to send over 40 aircraft of various types, including 15 fighter jets, about 20 military-transport aircraft and more than five army aviation helicopters to the Republic of India," the press service reported.