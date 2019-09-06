Group of Baltic Fleet ships to take part in Russian-Indian drills Indra for the first time

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. A group of the Baltic Fleet’s ships led by the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry will for the first time ever take part in the Russian-Indian drills dubbed "Indra," that will be held in the Indian Ocean this year, a Baltic Fleet official told TASS on Friday.

"The planning conference for the preparation and holding of joint Russian-Indian mixed drills Indra-2019 was held in New Delhi (India). In accordance with the plan of the Russian Defense Ministry’s international activity, this year a group of Baltic Fleet combat ships headed by the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry will be involved in the sea part of the Indra-2019 drills for the first time," the official said.

The fleet’s official stated that the sea part of the Russian-Indian drills Indra-2019 will be held on December 10-19. The detailed program of the events of the marine and shore phases of the sea part of the exercise will be developed during the final planning conference that is due in November.