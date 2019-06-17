The 53rd Paris Air Show kicked off on June 17 and is running until June 23. The biennial event is the world's largest aerospace gathering. During the week, about 2,000 companies from 48 countries will demonstrate their innovations. This year, Russia will demonstrate only civilian products at its exposition as was the case in 2017 when military products were on display only in the form of mockups and advertising materials.
Paris Air Show 2019 kicks off at Le Bourget
The 53rd Paris Air Show runs on June 17-23
Jet airliners on display at the 2019 Paris Air Show opened at Le Bourget Airport© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Ansat medical helicopter of Rostec's Russian Helicopters Holding© Nikolai Novichkov/TASS
Boeing KC-46 Pegasus military aerial refueling aircraft© Nikolai Novichkov/TASS
A full-size mockup of a fifth-generation fighter, developed by TAI (Turkish Aerospace Industries) as part of the Turkish Fighter Project© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Beriev Be-200BCh amphibious aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry© Nikolai Novichkov/TASS
An Embraer 195 plane© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Bombardier Q400 airliner, developed by SpiceJet© Marina Lystseva/TASS
US McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle fighter aircraft© Marina Lystseva/TASS
UVision Hero-900 loitering munition system© Nikolai Novichkov/TASS
Mitsubishi SpaceJet M90 aircraft© Marina Lystseva/TASS
An Eviation Alice prototype electric aircraft© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A model of CR929 long-range aircraft developed by China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Corp. Ltd.© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) stand© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A model of an Irkut MC-21 medium- and long-range narrow-body twinjet airliner, developed by UAC© Marina Lystseva/TASS Archive
