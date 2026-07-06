Slovakia making every effort to end Ukraine conflict — Foreign Ministry

BRATISLAVA, July 6. /TASS/. Slovakia is working to promote peace in Ukraine, Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar said following consultations with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini before the NATO summit in Ankara.

"Slovakia is making every effort to support peace negotiations and dialogue to end this conflict [in Ukraine]," Blanar said as quoted by the Slovak Foreign Ministry’s press service on its website.

According to the minister, the country’s authorities are adamant that the Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved militarily. Continued war will lead to "to the destruction of Ukraine and its economy," he said.

The foreign minister recalled that Slovakia does not provide any military support or participate in financial mechanisms for military aid to Ukraine. However, Bratislava will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Kiev, he stated.