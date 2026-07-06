Top Turkish diplomat warns world that Israel could try to undermine US-Iran talks

ISTANBUL, July 6. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that Israel may try to disrupt the US-Iranian negotiation process if it has an opportunity to do so.

"We value the negotiations between Iran and the United States. However, one should keep in mind that Israel may try to sabotage the process if it the opportunity presents itself. All countries should be aware of this possible eventuality," Fidan told the Haber Global television.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a Memorandum of Understanding that provided for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. Afterwards, talks were held at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock with Qatar and Pakistan acting as mediators in the implementation of the Memorandum. According to a joint statement by Qatar and Pakistan after the first round of negotiations, the meeting with US and Iranian representatives took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Notable progress was achieved, including the establishment of a framework for further technical negotiations.