US-Iran talks may be held in Islamabad, final decision pending — newspaper

ISLAMABAD, July 6. /TASS/. The new round of US-Iran talks, expected on July 11, is most likely to be held in Islamabad, the newspaper Dawn reported, citing diplomatic sources.

"There are two possible venues for technical-level negotiations, the Pakistani capital and the Swiss resort of Burgenstock," one source said. However, Islamabad, according to him, is "the most likely option." No final decision has been made yet, the publication said.

According to diplomatic sources, the talks will focus on Iran's nuclear program, the lifting of sanctions against Tehran, and the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a Memorandum of Understanding that provided for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. Afterwards, talks were held at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock with Qatar and Pakistan acting as mediators in the implementation of the Memorandum. According to a joint statement by Qatar and Pakistan after the first round of negotiations, the meeting with US and Iranian representatives took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Notable progress was achieved, including the establishment of a framework for further technical negotiations.