CIS secretary general says Zelensky bluffing with threats against Belarus

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev has said that Vladimir Zelensky’s threats against Belarus are "just a bluff" and should not be taken seriously.

"This is yet another stunt by the Ukrainian leader. He talks a lot about this, and not just in relation to Belarus, unfortunately. To be honest, his inappropriate behavior toward Poland right now is really astonishing. I don’t think there’s anything serious going on here. That's just a bluff," he said on the sidelines of the 12th Primakov Readings international forum.

He stressed that Russia and Belarus have already slammed such rhetoric by Zelensky as inadmissible and warned that measures will be taken to reinforce Belarus’ border.

Earlier, Zelensky threatened Belarus anew, saying he had issued an order to attack Belarusian weapons deployed along the border with Ukraine if they are not pulled out within a week.