Iran prepared for any scenarios involving US, envoy says

GENEVA, June 23. /TASS/. Tehran continues talks with the US with full caution as it has no reason to trust Washington, Ali Bahreini, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva, said.

"Our whole country is prepared for any option or for any scenario. And that is why we are negotiating. Whenever they attack, we respond immediately. That is the way that we will continue," he told a briefing in Geneva.

"We know with whom we are negotiating. <...> We are negotiating with full caution because there is no reason to trust the United States. And we have many reasons not to trust," the envoy added.