United States, Iran give contradicting instructions to shipowners on Hormuz — FT

LONDON, June 23. /TASS/. The traffic via the Strait of Hormuz has increased over the past several days after the US and Iran inked the memorandum of understanding but both countries give shipowners contradictory instructions on navigating through the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times (FT) reports, citing sources.

"Shipowners are in deep confusion over the safest route out of the Gulf amid conflicting instructions from Iran, the US and Western insurers," FT said. "Iran has said that vessels risk ‘penalties’ and may be forced to turn back if they do not seek permission beforehand from Tehran and take a route close to the Iranian coastline. At the same time the US and some western insurers are advising ships to follow a route protected by US air cover on the Omani side of the strait," the news outlet said, citing shipping executives. Shipowners are "unsure of which path to take," FT added.

"Shipowners and operators find themselves caught in a difficult position. If they follow the guidance of underwriters and US authorities by navigating closer to Oman, they risk interference, detention or potential hostile action from Iranian authorities," SV Anchan, chair of the US shipping company Safesea Shipping, told FT. "On the other hand, if they comply with Iranian instructions and navigate closer to the Iranian coast, they may expose themselves to potential sanctions-related concerns, including possible implications under [US] regulations, as well as being viewed as operating contrary to certain underwriter advisories," he added, cited by the newspaper.

"The Iranians are insisting on ships using the Iran route and paying tolls," a cargo insurance broker told the FT. "The US is telling ships to go the Omani route and escorting them with close air support. It’s not very joined up and it’s all going to end in tears," he added.

"There does appear to be a push by the western shipping interests to use the Omani route," a tanker industry executive told the news outlet, adding that "lots are also exploring the Iranian route as an option".

"There appears to be some uncertainty between the recommended transit routes and the guidance being received from different parties," Costas Delaportas, chief executive of the bulk cargo operator DryDel Shipping, told FT. "Owners, operators and insurers are all trying to balance safety, compliance and operational requirements, which is creating hesitation for some vessels," he added.