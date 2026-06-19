Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon reaches 3,980 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, June 19. /TASS/. At least 68 people died and 128 more were injured after Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon during the past day, the country’s health ministry said.

"The overall death toll since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 3,980, with 12,001 people being injured," it said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the ministry, Israel continues bombing settlements in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley in the east of the country. Despite the ceasefire that has been effective since 16:00 on Friday, Israeli warplanes have carried out 16 air raids against Lebanon.