Published US-Iran agreement not the signed version — NBC News

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. The 14-point draft agreement between the United States and Iran is not the version that was signed by the sides last weekend, NBC News reported citing an unnamed source.

The TV channel reported with reference to a "regional diplomat with knowledge of the details of the US-Iran agreement," that "the 14-point text being circulated by CNN and Bloomberg is not the text that was signed this past weekend."

The source was quoted as saying that the published document was a draft from May.

According to NBC News, details of the Washington-Tehran agreement are still being worked out and have not yet been finalized.