Israel resumes strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon - media

BEIRUT, June 8. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets have carried out strikes on settlements in southern Lebanon, which are viewed as strongholds of the Hezbollah militia, the Lebanon 24 news outlet reported.

The attacks targeted the settlements of Burj el-Shamali, Kharayeb, Khirbet ed-Dwayr, Al-Maachouq, Es-Smaiye and Al-Khosh after projectiles were launched toward Upper Galilee in Israel.

According to Hezbollah, its fighters attacked an Israeli military convoy that had entered southern Lebanon in the Al-Edeis area. The strike hit a truck carrying ammunition.

Resistance units carried out operations against occupation forces near the city of Nabatieh, where Israeli troops launched mopping-up operations in the settlements of Arnoun, Yohmor, and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah on June 7.

Armed attacks also took place in Rashaf and Beit Yahoun, where Israeli mechanized patrols came under fire and four military vehicles were disabled, the statement added.