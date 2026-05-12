Belarusian security agency detains Lithuanian spy — TV

MINSK, May 12. /TASS/. Officers of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) have detained a Lithuanian spy who entered the country claiming plans to rebuild his father’s house, the ONT TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, the Lithuanian intelligence agent with the code name Ringo had been under surveillance by Belarusian counterintelligence officers since he entered the country. His mission was particularly to collect information on strategic and military facilities and set up caches for Lithuanian agents.

The detained person used to serve in Lithuania’s law enforcement agencies, the TV channel added.