MEP calls for investigation into attack on school in Iran’s Minab

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The attack on a school in Minab, Iran, where dozens of children were killed, must be investigated, because it could well have been a planned strike, said member of the European Parliament Milan Uhrik, commenting on a funeral rally held in Brussels outside the Iranian embassy.

He said he had a suspicion that it was done deliberately, because everyone can see what Israel is capable of in Gaza, what they are doing to civilians - children, women, the elderly in Lebanon, and in Beirut. This is why, he continued, they are capable of attacking civilians, intimidating people, spreading fear among the population and thus trying to win the war. He thought it could well have been a planned strike, and all this should be investigated.

According to him, this is a war crime and the European Union and European countries should not be involved in such actions. He said that he had sent a letter to the European Commission. However, he complained, the problem is that the European Commission and European leaders obviously apply double standards and do not investigate such crimes because they are weak. He added that they are not able to resist the aggressive policies of Israel and the United States.

About 50 activists came to express their solidarity with the people of Iran during the funeral rally Angels of Minab.

On February 28, Iran said the United States and Israel had attacked an elementary school for girls in Minab, killing 175 people, including 168 female students, and wounding 95 others. US President Donald Trump later blamed the attack on the Iranian army, without providing evidence. It later turned out that the rocket fragments found at the impact site were marked as US ammunition.