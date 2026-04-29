US to develop additional nuclear deterrence options — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. The United States plans to pursue additional nuclear deterrence opportunities, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in his address to the US House Armed Services Committee.

"As President Trump has said, we will modernize our nation’s nuclear triad. We will develop additional options to support deterrence and escalation management," he said.

In his words, the Pentagon "will never allow this nation to be left vulnerable to nuclear blackmail, even in a world where we face two other major nuclear-armed powers."

"We will test nuclear weapons and nuclear delivery systems on an equal basis as others," Hegseth added.