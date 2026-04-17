Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon nears 2,300 — health ministry

BEIRUT, April 17. /TASS/. At least 98 people died and 359 were injured after Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Thursday, before the 10-day ceasefire came into force, the country’s health ministry said.

"The overall death toll since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 2,294, with 7,544 people being injured," it said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the ministry, the death toll may go up as search and rescue operations continue.

In addition, the ministry said that 100 medical workers have been killed and 233 have been wounded in the hostilities.