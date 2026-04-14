Chinese MFA suggests that US Vice President make efforts to reconcile with Iran

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The US government should continue putting efforts to achieve reconciliation with Iran, rather than wait for Tehran to display "flexibility" and accept the US terms, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

"The current ceasefire is quite fragile, and, as for the situation in the region, it has entered the critical stage. At the present, the main task is to bend every effort to prevent the resumption of hostilities and preserve ceasefire, which was so difficult to achieve," he said at a news briefing commenting on the recent statement made by US Vice President JD Vance that the end of the conflict "depends on Iran’s flexibility."

According to the Chinese diplomat, all sides engaged in hostilities should fully comply with the ceasefire conditions, "continue to resolve the conflict through political and diplomatic measures." "China, together with the international community, will facilitate reconciliation and talks, make efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East as soon as possible," Guo Jiakun concluded.

As Vance had previously said, he believes that at the US-Iran talks in Islamabad the parties managed to achieve significant progress. According to him, the question is "whether Iran is ready to display flexibility to accept the key terms [of the US]."