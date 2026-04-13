Magyar says he wants to discuss energy agreements with Putin

BUDAPEST, April 13. /TASS/. Peter Magyar, the leader of Hungary’s Tisza party that won the country’s parliamentary elections on April 12, said he wants to discuss the conditions and the price of current agreements between Hungary and Russia in the energy sphere, including in respect of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Magyar confirmed that, as the future prime minister, he wants to keep pragmatic relations with Russia as many other countries do. "This is what we want because we are in a vulnerable position from the standpoint of energy supplies from Russia. The expansion of the nuclear power plant in Paks is also taking place at an extremely overstated price. I can tell you we will review every contract, revise it if necessary, and even cancel it if required," he said at a press conference.

The Hungarian politician noted he would like to discuss this topic with the Russian President. "I could ask him to improve the financial terms," Magyar added.