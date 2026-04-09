Defense official calls on EU to overcome military dependence on US

MADRID, April 9. /TASS/. The European Union needs to overcome its military dependence on the United States, European Defense Agency Director Andre Denk said.

"Military dependence [on the US] is still there, and it’s significant. This is something we have to overcome," Spain’s EFE news agency quoted him as saying. "We will succeed only through the joint procurements of weapons on European markets," Denk added.

According to him, Europe needs to take greater responsibility for security issues. Achieving this goal requires stronger armed forces, a more sustainable industrial base, and deeper cooperation, Denk specified.