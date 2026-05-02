Israel kills at least five people in southern Lebanon — emergency headquarters

BEIRUT, May 2. /TASS/. At least five Lebanese were killed and nine injured during Israeli air raids and shelling in the southern regions of the country, according to an emergency headquarters report received by TASS.

"Enemy planes attacked over 10 villages in the area of Tyre and Nabatieh in the morning," it said. "An apartment building was destroyed in El Breiza, three people were killed there, two more people died of wounds in Kfar Dajjal, their car was shot at by a drone."

It said that as rescuers continue to dismantle the debris, the number of dead and wounded may increase.