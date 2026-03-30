Public protests across US point to American unjust war against Iran — Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. Reported protest rallies against the US war in Iran that are currently taking place across the United States show that American nationals oppose hostilities against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

"The largest protests in US history are unfolding across the country as Americans demand an end to the illegal war their administration has chosen to wage against Iran," the Iranian diplomat stated on his X social network account.

"For years, the American public has demonstrated remarkable moral courage by consistently opposing the misguided and militaristic policies of their administrations," Baghaei continued.

"Decisions that flagrantly breach international law and starkly violate fundamental human values are often made in secrecy, yet they will ultimately be judged by public opinion and the global conscience," the Iranian diplomat added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.