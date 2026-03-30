Middle East situation threatens global food supplies — Turkish envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The war in the Middle East poses a threat to global food supplies, Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic said.

"We are experiencing difficult times, especially in the Middle East, which could negatively impact the global food supply," he said at an event in honor of the International Day of Zero Waste.

The diplomat also pointed out that the 31st session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) taking place this year from November 9-20 in Antalya would be "a key platform for strengthening the goals of the Paris Agreement."

"We express our sincere gratitude to all countries supporting Turkey’s candidacy, with special thanks to the Russian Federation for its constructive engagement. The transition to a zero-waste future is an opportunity to rethink our relationship with the environment. Let us work together to ensure a sustainable and inclusive future for all," he concluded.