Hungarian authorities uncover Ukrainian spies linked to Tisza opposition party

BUDAPEST, March 26. /TASS/. The Hungarian government has launched an investigation and initiated criminal proceedings against two IT specialists on charges of spying for Ukraine and engaging in illegal activities on behalf of the Tisza opposition party, Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office spokesman Gergely Gulyas reported.

He noted that Hungarian Justice Minister Bence Tuzson had sent a "statement regarding the case of Ukrainian spies linked to the Tisza party" to the prosecutor’s office. According to Gulyas, the two individuals officially worked for the Tisza party but in reality "were spies operating under the cover of IT specialists."

As it turned out, these individuals "underwent training abroad, regularly visited the Ukrainian embassy [in Budapest], acquired prohibited eavesdropping devices that were confiscated by the authorities, and also attempted to purchase illegal spyware," Gulyas emphasized.

In addition, on March 23, Hungarian authorities discovered that Ukrainian intelligence services had been tapping the cell phone of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, having obtained his number from Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi, who works for opposition media outlets and has ties to the Tisza party leadership. In one conversation, he himself admitted that he had passed the phone number on to foreign intelligence services. According to Gulyas, this man was caught "spying against his own country in collaboration with a foreign state." An investigation is also underway over this matter.

Earlier on Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban demanded that Vladimir Zelensky immediately remove from Hungary any employees or agents of Ukrainian intelligence services acting in support of the Hungarian opposition ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Hungary’s parliamentary elections, which will determine the formation of the new government, are scheduled for April 12. Orban’s party, Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance, is engaged in a fierce contest for voters’ support with the Tisza opposition party. Its leader, European Parliament lawmaker Peter Magyar, enjoys the support of the EU leadership.