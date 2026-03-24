Ukraine-launched UAV crashes on Lithuanian territory, Defense Ministry says

VILNIUS, March 24. /TASS/. An aerial object crashed and exploded in the Varena district of Lithuania, which borders Belarus, and is believed to have been a Ukrainian-launched drone, the Baltic republic’s Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas told reporters.

"According to preliminary information gathered by intelligence agencies, a Ukrainian drone crashed on Lithuanian territory," he said.

The incident occurred early on Monday morning. Local residents reported hearing the sound of a flying object which then fell and exploded. Military radars did not detect it. Presumably, this was due to the object’s low, 300-meter flight altitude.