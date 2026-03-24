Kim Jong Un praises North Korea’s rejection of denuclearization as 'right decision'

PYONGYANG, March 24. /TASS/. North Korea made the right choice by developing nuclear deterrent forces, the Korean Central News Agency reported, quoting the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.

"Hostile forces preached the abandonment of nuclear weapons <...>, but today’s reality clearly demonstrates the legitimacy of our country’s strategic choice and the wisdom of rejecting the enemies’ sweet talk and permanently securing possession of nuclear weapons," the head of state emphasized while addressing the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly. According to him, North Korea has thus "ushered in a new era of ensuring security and safeguarding peace through strength, rather than through any declarations or appeals."

Kim Jong Un emphasized that Pyongyang had, in a timely manner, "recognized the unchanging nature of imperialist forces striving for hegemony with ever-increasing intensity" and had therefore "secured the practical capability to counter future security threats." He noted that the US and its allies are constantly deploying strategic nuclear assets in the Korean Peninsula region, but North Korea maintains a high level of combat readiness, and therefore faces no threat.

"All of this proves that our unique development strategy - which prioritized ensuring our own security and consistently pursued the strengthening of our nuclear forces, while simultaneously making tremendous efforts toward national and economic development - has proven to be highly effective. Furthermore, we have completely debunked the absurd rhetoric and sophistry of hostile forces, who claimed that there would be no prosperity without nuclear disarmament, by means of scientific reality. On the contrary, we have demonstrated to the whole world the cascading effect that protecting security interests has on all aspects of state-building, including politics, the economy, culture, and foreign policy," the North Korean leader concluded.