Czech PM’s plane turns back to Prague amid reports of terrorist attack in country

PRAGUE, March 20. /TASS/. The plane carrying Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, en route to Budapest, turned back towards Prague following information about a possible terrorist attack in the republic, the news portal Denikn reported.

Babis convened a meeting of the State Security Council on the evening of March 20 in connection with a suspected terrorist attack in the industrial zone of the city of Pardubice (Eastern Czechia), where, among other tenants, the Czech arms company LPP Holding is located. Several years ago, the company announced plans to develop and produce drones in cooperation with the Israeli firm Elbit Systems. On the morning of March 20, attackers set a fire there. The pro-Palestinian group "The Earthquake Faction" claimed responsibility for the attack.

The emergency is being investigated as a suspected terrorist attack. According to Czech media, investigators are probing into several scenarios.