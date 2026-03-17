MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Due to the conflict in the Middle East, Ukraine may face a severe shortage of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot surface-to-air missile systems (SAMs) in one to three months, RBC-Ukraine news agency reported.

According to experts, the situation around Iran will exacerbate the global shortage of air defense systems and missiles for them, as demand significantly exceeds production. "In the short term, we could quickly find ourselves in a situation where we need Patriot missiles, but we won’t be able to find even 30 anywhere, because neither Europe nor the US might have them. And that will be a major problem," RBC-Ukraine quotes arms expert Ivan Kirichevsky as saying.

According to the agency’s estimates, global production of PAC-3 MSE missiles stands at about 650 pieces per year. While over 1,000 of these missiles may have been used in the several weeks of conflict in the Middle East, Ukraine ran through around 117 PAC-3s over the winter, according to RBC-Ukraine.

As the agency’s analysts note, the Patriot is currently the only type of air defense system in the Ukrainian army capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. There are no official data on the interception of such missiles by the Franco-Italian SAMP/T systems. However, according to experts, European manufacturers have been working on improving their system for several years.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Kiev may receive the first modernized SAMP/T NG systems from France this year and will "test them in real combat operations."

Since the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East, Kiev has repeatedly expressed concern about a possible reduction in allied arms supplies to Ukraine, in particular, missiles for the Patriot system. Vladimir Zelensky tried to offer his allies "assistance from Ukrainian experts" in countering drones in exchange for missiles for air defense systems. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the West’s arms shipments to Kiev and assistance in training Ukrainian troops only prolong the conflict and do nothing to change the situation on the battlefield.