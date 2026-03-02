Military operation against Iran to lead to higher oil prices — analyst

WASHINGTON, March 2. /TASS/. The US and Israeli military operation against Iran will lead to higher prices of oil and its refining products, among other things, US analyst and blogger Andrew Napolitano told TASS.

"The Strait of Hormuz is closed. It means the price of gasoline will go up everywhere in the world. Of course, the price of oil will go up since gasoline prices follow oil prices," he said. Napolitano holds a law degree. From 1987 to 1995, he served as a member of the New Jersey Supreme Court and subsequently taught law at several US colleges.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation.