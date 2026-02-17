World faces weaponization of exports, finance — India’s foreign minister

NEW DELHI, February 17. /TASS/. The world order is not changing to the better side as production and finances are being weaponized, India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at the Global Economic Cooperation Conference in Mumbai.

The world is witnessing the weaponization of production, finance, leveraging of market shares and tightening of export controls, the minister said. "The established global order is clearly changing; replacements are hard to create and we appear to be headed to a long twilight zone," he noted.

"From a position of strength, India is engaging international partners more intensively. This is demonstrated in the recently concluded trade deals," the minister noted. The world has entered a volatile and uncertain era, possibly the most turbulent in living memory, Jaishankar added.