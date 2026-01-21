Nearly 60% of Kiev remains without electricity — Zelensky

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Nearly 60% of the Ukrainian capital remains without electricity, and approximately 4,000 buildings are without heating, Vladimir Zelensky stated.

"As of this morning, about 4,000 buildings in Kiev are still without heat, and nearly 60% of the capital is without electricity," Zelensky stated on his Telegram channel, summarizing the results of an emergency energy meeting.

According to him, the most difficult situation is observed in Kiev and its surrounding areas, as well as in the Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkov, and Chernigov regions. Repair crews, emergency services, energy company workers, and utility services working round-the-clock to fix the issue.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense will verify all information regarding the deferment from mobilization for employees of energy companies and utility enterprises involved in addressing the emergency situation's consequences—such companies are already under exemption, granting 100% personnel deferment. Power outages have been reported in Kiev and the Kiev Region since the end of 2025 due to severe damage to electricity facilities in and outside the capital city. On January 9, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko called on residents to leave the city if possible amid problems with heating and electricity supply, noting that half of all residential buildings were left without heating. On January 13, Klitschko reported an even more severe situation with electricity in the city, with power being insufficient even for critical infrastructure. By Tuesday evening, around 500 high-rise buildings in Kiev were left without heating. Tram and trolleybus traffic was suspended on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Ukrainian capital. Witnesses told TASS that electricity supply to households in Kiev is available for only two to three hours per day, with interruptions in heating and water supply also reported. According to Ukrainian media, several stores in the city have closed, and lines have already formed near supermarkets that are still operating.