Belarus begins building dialogue with US — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 18. /TASS/. Belarus has begun building a constructive dialogue with the US, although it is sometimes tough and persistent, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in his address to the people and parliament at the 7th All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

"There is nothing wrong with the fact that, while maintaining excellent strategic relations with Russia and China, we have begun to establish a constructive dialogue with the US leadership. Let me remind you that the US is one of the most powerful centers of power. Yes, the dialogue is sometimes tough and persistent. Every little detail is important. But these are talks between two powerful countries. Our country's respect and authority are not in question," he said.

Lukashenko noted that Americans are "not blind" and see Belarus for what it is, including its socio-economic orientation. "We stand firm in our positions. Belarus is our home, and only we determine our economic system. It has long been socially oriented. The Americans - who are big market capitalists - have never once demanded that I abandon this model during all the talks. They are not blind. They see what kind of country we have," the Belarusian leader emphasized.