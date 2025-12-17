Trump signs more orders this year than in all of first term — WP

WASHINGTON, December 17. /TASS/. Since his inauguration on January 20, US President Donald Trump has signed more executive orders than in the entire four years of his first term, The Washington Post reported.

The order designating fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, signed by Trump on Monday, became his 221st since he was inaugurated as president. In his first term in 2017-2021, Trump signed 220 executive orders.

Trump’s executive orders cover a broad array of areas, including economic policy, law and culture, and almost a quarter of them have been trade-related. He has imposed import tariffs, restricted assistance to other countries and reformed the armed forces. Also, he has rescinded dozens of his predecessor Joe Biden’s orders and even signed documents to remove the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), ended birthright citizenship and mandated the use of the death penalty.

According to the newspaper, as of December 12, one-third of Trump’s executive orders has been challenged.