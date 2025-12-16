Republika Srpska leader calls Bosnia and Herzegovina 'failed, broken country'

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) is a failed country and an unsustainable project that should have never been created, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik opined in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"The biggest flaw of the Dayton Accords is that the agreement preserved Bosnia and Herzegovina, which, as we can say today, is a failed and broken country that is not sustainable, despite calls from various levels. <...> It is an unsustainable project that should not exist," Dodik argued.

According to him, the Dayton Accords have been used "as a platform for making BiH stronger while undermining Republika Srpska." "We [Republika Srpska] cannot coexist as part of Bosnia and Herzegovina. That’s illusory. So, those who support Bosnia and Herzegovina actually support an illusion," he continued.

Dodik also urged Serbs to "disown" BiH. "We, the Serbs, are in the process of waging a national liberation struggle here. While the struggle has been political, we are still being kept subservient and being humiliated. So, the Serbs must disavow Bosnia and Herzegovina," the Republika Srpska leader explained.

According to the constitution adopted under the General Framework Agreement for Peace (the Dayton Agreement), Bosnia and Herzegovina consists of two entities: the Muslim-Croatian Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (about 51% of the territory) and Republika Srpska (about 49%), as well as the Brcko District. Three main peoples are proportionally represented in the public administration system: Bosniaks (Slavs who converted to Islam), Serbs (Orthodox) and Croats (Catholics).