Hungary keeps channels of communication with Russia open — top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. / TASS/. Hungary intends to keep the channels of communication with Russia open, including to find ways to settle the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, the top diplomat noted that the Ukrainian conflict "shouldn’t be settled on the battlefield." "We need a diplomatic solution. That is why the diplomatic channel should remain open. That is why we Hungarians have always supported cooperation and dialogue with Russia based on mutual respect," he noted.

Szijjarto emphasized that "there is another reason for such a position." "Hungary cannot ensure reliable energy provision today without Russia," he said.

The foreign minister added that, thanks to energy cooperation with Russia and energy policies, the Hungarian government has managed to keep utility prices down for its population and "prevent a threefold rise in energy prices."