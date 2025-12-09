Czech president appoints ANO leader Andrej Babis as prime minister

PRAGUE, December 9. /TASS/. Czech President Petr Pavel has appointed the chairman of the political movement ANO (Action of Dissatisfied Citizens) Andrej Babis, who won the parliamentary elections, as the country’s prime minister.

The ceremony was held at Prague Castle and was broadcast by the CTK news agency.

Earlier, the press service of the Czech president’s administration informed that within the days Pavel would appoint ministers to Andrej Babis’s cabinet.

At the president’s request, the leader of ANO forms the government comprising of representatives of his own movement as well as political movements SPD (Freedom and Direct Democracy) and Motoriste (Motorists). In the republic’s parliament these political forces rely on the support of 108 out of 200 deputies.