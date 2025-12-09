Orban to ensure unimpeded relations between Russia, Hungary in energy sector — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban aims to ensure unimpeded relations between Moscow and Budapest in the energy sector, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Moscow.

"Our prime minister confirmed, both in Washington and here [in Moscow], that our goal is to ensure unimpeded energy relations with Russia," he said.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, sentiments towards Russia are directly opposite to Budapest’s policy, Szijjarto noted.