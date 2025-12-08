UK, French, German leaders plus Zelensky start talks on Ukrainian settlement

LONDON, November 8. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky have met in London to discuss the ongoing diplomatic effort to end the conflict in Ukraine, Sky News reported.

The channel showed the arrival of the EU leaders and Zelensky to the UK premier’s office at 10, Downing Street, and their brief remarks before the talks.

"I’m skeptical about certain details in the documents coming from the US side, but we need to discuss it," the German chancellor said. "This may be a decisive moment for all of us, so we are trying to continue our support to Ukraine."

Macron expressed his support to Ukraine and to talks that can lead to a lasting peace.

The host of the meeting, UK Prime Minister Starmer, described the current moment as a critically important stage in the peace process.

Zelensky, in turn, said that the unity between Europe, Ukraine and the United States was of utmost importance at this point.

Washington’s plan

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point Ukrainian settlement plan, which triggered discontent in Kiev and from its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, a long-term solution to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow. According to Russian leader's Aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting was constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options for a peace plan, including the issue of territories, and agreed to continue contacts.

The three-day talks between the United States and Ukraine ended in Florida on Saturday after which Witkoff and Kushner talked with Zelensky over the phone. According to the Axios portal, the United States is trying to find a new approach to resolving territorial issues.