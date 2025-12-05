Turkey plans to open attack drone assembly plant in Pakistan — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, December 5. /TASS/. Turkey intends to open a plant in Pakistan for assembling military-grade unmanned aerial vehicles for export production, the Bloomberg agency reported, citing sources.

According to them, negotiations on the project for assembling stealth attack drones and long-endurance aircraft in Pakistan have intensified since October. It is noted that the initiative is part of Ankara’s strategy to increase defense exports.

The publication states that Turkey has modernized dozens of Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets and now aims to involve Islamabad in the program for creating the Turkish fifth-generation fighter jet, Kaan.

The head of the Turkish Presidency's Defense Industry Agency, Haluk Gorgun, stated that the country’s defense exports over the first 11 months of this year grew by 30%, reaching a record $7.5 billion.